JCS for abolition of toll tax in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Civil Society (JCS) members on Sunday demanded that Toll tax must be abolished in the State so that the public gets respite from high prices of essential commodities and construction material.

In the meeting held here, members of Jammu Civil Society reiterated that one of the major reasons for bifurcating the erstwhile J&K State into two UTs is the lack of economic and social development in the State. With a 56 per cent share, the service sector & trade constitute most of J&K’s economy.

“The economic growth of the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been erratic in the past few years. State GDP growth rate has fluctuated between -3.2 per cent to 17.7 per cent in a matter of just two years, according to RBI Data. The volatility is common for all major sectors of the economy such as industry, banking, construction, service and & trade,” they said.

“The erratic growth of Jammu and Kashmir can be attributed to the terrorism, poor infrastructure and ill-conceived packages granted in the past. Government should aim at redressing issues that are impeding service, industrial & trade sector growth by offering incentives under Income Tax & GST to all sectors including service and trade as they are continuously suffering due to bad law and order situation in J&K,” they said. After abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A, they hoped large investments in all sectors in J&K State.

Among others who were present in the meeting include Sat Paul Sharma, Pardeep Gandotra, Vinod Sachdeva, Neeraj Anand, Rajesh Jain, Subash Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Rajan Gupta, Anil Kapahi, Dr G.N Qasba, Kapil Sharma, Vishal Goel, Chetan Kohli, Harinder Mahajan, Ankur Gupta, RN Kohli, BL Gandotra, Mahesh Bagotra, Sahil Mahajan, Balbir Singh and Pragya Gandotra.