JCO martyred, woman killed in ceasefire violation; Pak shells Kathua area

People protest in Hiranagar demanding stern action against Pakistan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/Srinagar: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was martyred while a woman was killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector while Pakistan Rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) Kathua district, official sources said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the sources said.

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village.

Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.

Pakistani Rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday. The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said. BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added. Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan should be given a befitting reply.

The protesters said Pakistan Rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures. The border dwellers have also been demanding expeditious completion of bunkers for civilians to escape the damages during the shelling from across the border.

A massive bunker construction initiative is underway with massive central assistance. Till October this year, over 8,600 community and individual bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control and the International Border in five districts of the Jammu region. The highest number of 4,431 bunkers has been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, followed by 1,238 in Rajouri while 1,063 bunkers have been constructed along the International Border (IB) in Samba, 1,039 in Kathua and 869 in Jammu.

In December 2017, the Centre had sanctioned construction of 14,460 bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore for residents of border areas facing Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB in Jammu division.

While 7,298 bunkers were sanctioned for the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch along the LoC, 7,162 were sanctioned for residents of areas along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.