JCMS starts Langar for Amarnath Yatris

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha organised Langar for the Amarnath Yatris and will remain continue upto whole Yatra period.

Romesh Chander Gupta, President of the Sabha while inaugurating the Langar announced that this langer facility would be provided throughout the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Om Parkash is the Langer Incharge.

The Mahajan Bhawan at Shalimar Road Jammu being centrally located place in Jammu city has a great attraction for the Yatris who rush to this place throughout the Yatra session.

At this Mahajan Bhawan the government has also provided solid security arrangements for the safety of the Yatris.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; Jugal Mahajan Chief Patron; Yash Paul Gupta, Ex-President JCMS, Shiv Pratap Gupta, Om Parkash Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan, Yash Pal Gupta, C.P Gupta, Arun Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Rajesh Chowdhary, Mukesh Mahajan, Prabh Dayal Gupta, Satish Gupta, Romesh Gupta, Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Ashok Gupta, Atul Gupta also graced the occasion.