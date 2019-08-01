JCMS continues Langar for Amarnath Yatris

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 35,000 Shri Amarnath Yatris have been served since start of the Langar by Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS), Shalamar Road, here.

Romesh Chander Gupta, President of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha deputed a team of office bearers to supervise the Langar management and to ensure that all the pilgrims coming into Mahajan Bhawan daily, are looked after in best possible manner. Yash Paul Gupta Chief Patron of JCMS, Om Prakash Mahajan (Kaku Shah), Arun Gupta and Balbir Gupta were also present on the occasion. Family members of some office bearers also served food to the Yatris on Wednesday with devotion and dedication.

The members of the Management Committee present were Shiv Pratap Gupta, Om Prakash Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan, Dr. Mohan Lal Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Yash Paul Gupta, Satish Chander Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Prabh Dayal Gupta, Sanjay Jandial, Bimal Gupta, Bhavnesh Chander Gupta and C.P Gupta.