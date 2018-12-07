JCCI threatens state-wide shutdown over ‘harassment’ by Tax Deptt

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Friday threatened to call for a State-wide Bandh and stopping LoC trade if “harassment” by the Commercial Tax Department (CTD) is not stopped.

CTD officials have been conducting raids on business establishments and market places in Jammu for recovery of tax arrears. The tax department says traders are charging tax from the consumers but not depositing it with the government.

“We warn the administration including CTD that if our genuine demands are not met and harassment stopped, then JCCI shall be left with no other way but to call for a State-wide Bandh including stopping of LoC trade.

“Traders would be forced to enter houses of CTD officials in protest,” JCCI President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

He said CTD officials have been raiding houses and offices of traders in the name of the recoveries. “They should not enter premises of traders but should as per legal course penalise them,” he said.

He further said the state toll tax of hundreds of crores being collected at Lakhanpur defeats the slogan of ‘one nation one tax’ and is not benefitting the local industry.

Gupta also asked the CTD to desist from assessing goods as undervalued at Lakhanpur and stopping consignments at check-posts in the state.(PTI)