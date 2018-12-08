JCCI threatens State-wide shutdown over ‘harassment’ by State Taxes Deptt

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Friday threatened to call for a State-wide Bandh and stopping LoC trade if “harassment” of traders, industrialists and LoC traders by the State Taxes Department (STD) is not stopped.

STD officials have been conducting raids on business establishments and market places in Jammu for recovery of tax arrears. The tax department says traders are charging tax from the consumers but not depositing it with the government.

“We warn the administration including STD that if our genuine demands are not met and harassment not stopped, then JCCI shall be left with no other option but to call for a State-wide Bandh including stopping of LoC trade,” JCCI President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

He said CTD officials have been raiding houses and offices of traders in the name of the recoveries. “They should not enter premises of traders but should as per legal course penalise them,” he said.

He further said the state toll tax of hundreds of crores being collected at Lakhanpur defeats the slogan of ‘one nation one tax’. He further said that this illegal tax being charged in the name of saving the local industry is totally baseless and false as only two per cent of the industry in the State was being incentivised to the tune of 95 per cent of the incentives being disbursed and rest 98 per cent of Micro, Small and Medium Industries are on the verge of collapse.

Rakesh Gupta said that hundreds of amendments done by the GST council speaks volumes about the act that was implemented in a hurry wherein billionaires and the common traders in far-flung areas especially considering the topography of J&K State were brought under the same act.

He protested that the promises and the assurances given by the State Government to both the Chambers of Jammu and Kashmir during pre-budget meeting last year and before implementation of GST on the special powers available to the State under the Constitution of India to make amendments in the Centrals Laws have been compromised.

The JCCI President strongly protested and warned the STD to desist from assessing goods as undervalued at Lakhanpur and stopping consignments at check-posts in the State, stopping the Goods of the traders, industrialists and LoC traders at intra-state Nakas, carrying out raids in uniforms in the premises of business people and videography of the events.

Rakesh Gupta further warned the administration and appealed to the Governor S.P Malik to immediately convene a meeting with both the Chambers of Jammu and Kashmir to simplify the GST Act as per powers available with the State under the special status of the State under the Constitution of India considering the topography and IT literacy level of the people in business.

The JCCI President announced that JCCI shall boycott the pre-budget meeting to be held on December 8, 2018 at 2.00 PM till their genuine demands were not met including the implementation of last year’s announcements of one time power amnesty and industrial power tariff for Hotel Industry. He also demanded immediate enhancement of E-way bills’ limit exemption from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2,00,000.

Other office bearers of JCCI including Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice President and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer besides Surinder Mahajan President Raghunath Bazaar Businessmen Association, Anoop MIttal, President Kanak Mandi Traders Association, Rajesh Dewan President Hari Market Traders Association, Dheeraj Gupta Senior Vice President Traders Federation Warehouse and Nehru Market were also present.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry also extended its support to JCCI with regard to the complaints of harassment of traders, industrialists and LoC traders.