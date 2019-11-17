JCB stuck in landslide, driver escapes unhurt

State Times News RAJOURI: A JCB machine engaged in road cutting came under landslide, however driver escaped unhurt at Rajouri. As per the reports, a JCB machine (JK11D-1329) was engaged by Farooq Hussain in his land for cutting the hill. During the cutting JCB came under landslide and got stuck in it. However, driver identified as Dinesh Kumar escaped unhurt. Police has registered a complaint and started investigation.
