Jawan’s wife found hanging

State Times News JAMMU: A wife of a jawan was found hanging in her house at Gandhi Nagar on Monday. As per the details, Sapna, wife of Anil, resident of Maharashtra, presently staying at Gandhi Nagar was found hanging in her house and was shifted to hospital by her husband where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
