Jawan, porter killed in ceasefire violation by Pak Army

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Army jawan and a civilian porter were killed in Pakistani firing on Thursday at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch district.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 1035 hours in Krishnagati Sector along the Line of Control (LoC)”, a defence spokesman said here on the ceasefire violation.

He said that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. “Firing is still on,” the spokesman said.

A jawan and a civilian porter died in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan today morning in the sector, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sep T K Reddy of Unit 898 AT Bn and Mohd Zahir, resident of Manjakot.

The injured were identified as Sep Kedar Gauri Shankar resident of Distt Solapur, Sep Nitesh Nare, NK Rupnar Babasheb Janaku resident of Distt Ahmednagar, NK R Munthupondi resident of Tamil Naidu and Sep Narendra Kumar resident of Chatisgarh. On October 6, Pakistani troops had opened fire in Baba Khori and other areas in Rajouri district, and on October 4, three Army jawans were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Poonch sector.

In a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch on October 3 an Army jawan was killed, a day after two minors died and 12 civilians were injured in cross-border shelling.

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a jawan was killed in mysterious firing incident in an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu with officials suspecting it to be suicide.

Jitender Ahoja (25), who hailed from Gujarat, was found with a bullet injury on Wednesday in the Army camp in Nagrota belt, an Army officer said.

After hearing a gunshot ring out, army personnel had rushed to spot where they found an AK rifle lying next to Ahoja’s body. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, he said.

The officer said it was suspected to be a case of suicide but a police investigation was underway and a court of inquiry had also been ordered.

Police had registered a case in the matter, he said.