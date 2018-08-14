Jawan martyred as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Another jawan dies in Uri blast

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A jawan was killed as the Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a separate incident, another soldier was killed in a blast in Uri sector on Sunday evening, they said.

An Army official said Sepoy Pushpendra Singh laid down his life while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar. A wreath laying ceremony will be held for Sepoy Pushpendra Singh at the Badamibagh Army headquarters here tomorrow, the official said.

In another incident, a jawan — Kuldeep Singh Rawat of 4 Garhwal rifles, was killed in the Uri sector on Sunday in a blast, a police official said. It was not immediately clear as to how the blasts took place, he added.

Earlier, an official had said that Pushpendra Singh had also lost his life in a blast.