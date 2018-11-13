Jawan martyred along LoC, another critical by Pak sniper

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Army soldier was martyred and another injured on Monday by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

Two Army personnel fell to sniping in Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district on Saturday and Sunday, while an Army porter lost his life in a similar attack in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district a day earlier.

At about 5.15 PM on Monday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of a soldier and injuring another, the spokesperson said.

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Havildar Mari Muthu D was critically injured in the firing, he said, adding that immediate resuscitation and medical aid was provided to the soldier and has been evacuated to Military Hospital, Poonch.

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM, aged 34 years, belonged to Village-Manakunnam, Post-Udaymperoor, Tehsil- Kannayanur, District-Ernakullam, Kerala and is survived by his wife, Anna Dayana Joseph.

“The Indian Army has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The martyrdom of the Indian Army soldier will not go in vain,” he said.

On Sunday, Naik Gosavi Keshav Somgir, 29, was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector and on Saturday Rifleman Varun Kattal, 21, a resident of Mawa-Rajpura area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in Sunderbani sector.

Earlier, an Army porter lost his life in Akhnoor sector on Friday.

The officials said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly and effectively following the latest ceasefire violation. The casualties suffered by Pakistani troops were not known immediately but several of their posts were hit in the retaliatory action, the officials said.

On October 21, three soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan army, and terrorists, were killed in Sunderbani sector.

On November 6, a soldier was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.

Meanwhile, Naik Keshav Somgir Gosavi (29) who was killed on Sunday by a Pakistani sniper along the LoC in Rajouri district was brought to Shrirampur village in North Maharashtra for last rites.

Gosavi got critically injured in the sniper fire and later succumbed to gunshot wounds, said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (Defence).

The soldier is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife Yashoda Gosavi, father and sister.