Jawan martyred, 3 others injured in ceasefire violation in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: An Army jawan was martyred and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and targeted forward posts in the Doda battalion area, they said. In the ceasefire violation, one Army man was killed and three others have suffered injuries, the officials said. The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding that troops guarding the border retaliated effectively.

Meanwhile, a BSF jawan was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said. The injured is hospitalised and out of danger, they said.

The jawan, whose name has not yet been disclosed, was on patrolling duty at the time of the incident, they said.