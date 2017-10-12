Jawan killed in mysterious firing incident

Jammu: An army jawan was found dead with a gunshot injury in an Army camp on the outskirts of the city with officials suspecting it to be suicide.

Jitender Ahoja (25), who hailed from Gujarat, was found with a bullet injury yesterday in the Army camp in Nagrota belt, an Army officer said.

After hearing a gunshot ring out, army personnel had rushed to spot where they found an AK rifle lying next to Ahoja’s body. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, he said.

The officer said it was suspected to be a case of suicide but a police investigation was underway and a court of inquiry had also been ordered.

Police had registered a case in the matter, he said. (PTI)