Jawan killed as escort vehicle of police officer collides with bus

Jammu: An escort vehicle of a top police officer collided with a bus on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday, leaving a jawan dead and two others injured, officials said.
The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP) on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua, they said.
SSB jawan Deen Dayal died and two security personnel were injured in the accident.
Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver for rash driving, they said.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper