Jawan killed, 9 others injured in accident

SRINAGAR: An army jawan died and nine others were injured in a road accident at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday, the police said.
The accident occurred, when an army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said.
He said the injured jawans were taken to a nearby hospital.
The police have registered a case of accident and begun investigations.
