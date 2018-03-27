Jawan killed, 9 others injured in accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: An army jawan died and nine others were injured in a road accident at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred, when an army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said.

He said the injured jawans were taken to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case of accident and begun investigations.