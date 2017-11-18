Jawan injured; schools along LoC closed due to Pak shelling

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: An Army jawan was injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Jammu districts, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said on Friday.

Pakistani Army resorted to ceasefire violation for the third consecutive day today.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 7:45 AM in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC),” a senior Army officer said.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is still on, he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops fired on forward posts along the LoC in Khour belt of Akhnoor sector last night to Indian troops gave a befitting reply, the officer said.

An Army jawan sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire, he said.

On Wednesday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector.

Meanwhile, schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district were on Friday shut down due to shelling from the Pakistani side, a senior district official said.

Both government and private institutions along the LoC in Shahpur, Kandi and other areas of Poonch have been closed, the official said.

Pakistan has resorted to cross-border firing and shelling targeting posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch sector for the third consecutive day on Friday, he said.