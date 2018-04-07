Jawan injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: An Army jawan was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops who opened fire and resorted to shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Friday, district officials said.

Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in which one jawan suffered injuries, they said.

On Wednesday, a man and his daughter were injured when the neighbouring country’s troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts and targeted civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector.

Pakistani troops also fired using small arms and automatic weapons and targeted the Sair and Kadli hamlets and forward posts of the Indian Army, the officials said.

On Tuesday, an Army jawan was killed while four others were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch.

The death toll due to Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has gone up to 27. The dead included 13 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell hit their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on March 18.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border over 650 times this year.