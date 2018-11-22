Jawan injured in Pak firing along LoC in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: An Army jawan was injured on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.

On Tuesday, two soldiers were injured in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in shelling and small arms fire from across the border, prompting authorities to shut down schools in some places.

Pakistan troops resorted to firing on forward areas in Pallanwala sub-sector Wednesday in which one Army man suffered injuries, they said.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added.

An Army personnel was injured in a mine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district Wednesday, officials said.

The soldier was patrolling the forward area Balakote-Mendhar sector, when he accidentally stepped on a landmine resulting in the blast, they said.

He has been admitted to a hospital, the officials said.