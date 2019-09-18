Jawan injured in mine blast

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: A jawan was injured in mine blast at Nowshera. As per the details, a jawan got injured after he placed his foot on a mine during patrolling along LoC. He was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment.
