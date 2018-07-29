Jawan injured in cross-border firing

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: An army jawan was injured in suspected cross-border firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The soldier received hand injuries in the firing in Keri sector of Jammu region. It is being verified whether the injury was caused in cross-border firing or accidental fire, the officials said.

The jawan has been hospitalised, they added.