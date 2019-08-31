Jawan found dead

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Nikki Tawi on Friday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of soldier near Nikki Tawi informed the police which reached the spot and shifted it to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased jawan has been identified as Kirmani R, resident of Tamil Nadu. His unit has been informed about his death for further investigation.
