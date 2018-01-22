Jawan, civilian killed, toll climbs to 12; heavy shelling in Rajouri, Akhnoor

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

40,000 scared border dwellers abandon houses

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Army jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. According to late night reports, a civilian was killed and two others were injured when Kanachak came under heavy shelling on late Sunday night from across the border, taking the death toll in the border firing in Jammu and Kashmir to 12 since Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Dass Bawa (44), while his brother Ram Dass Bawa (46) got injured.

Panic gripped the entire area as gun roars were heard in Jammu peripheries as well.

Sepoy C K Roy, posted in a forward post in Mankote sector of Poonch district, was injured in Pakistani firing and succumbed to injuries at the military hospital last night, a police official said.

His death raised the number of persons killed in the Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri since Thursday to 11.

The dead included six civilians, three armymen and two BSF personnel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan troops violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day today by resorting to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors.

“Pakistan has resumed heavy shelling along LoC in Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas of Rajouri district this evening,” DC, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

In Akhnoor, Pakistan resorted to firing along the LoC, police officials said. Indian troops were retaliating, they said.

“The International Border was almost calm except a few rounds of shelling in Arnia sector last night,” a BSF spokesman said.

He said the firing from across the border stopped in Samba and Kathua districts in the afternoon but intermittently went on in some areas of Jammu district.

The last few mortar shells landed in Arnia sector around 10 Pm on Saturday without causing any damage. There was no report of Pakistani firing from anywhere during the night, he said.

A police official said barring Shahpur sector, the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri also remained calm as there was no major ceasefire violation by Pakistan since Saturday evening till this evening.

Small arms firing from across the border was, however, reported from Shahpur sector of Poonch for a few hours till 4 Am, but there was no casualty, he said.

He said the authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation and rushed police teams to affected areas to ensure prompt assistance to the people.

People were asked to stay indoors and not to touch any suspicious object as it could be an unexploded mortar shell, he said. The firing has forced thousands of people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps or with their relatives.

While a BSF jawan and a teenaged girl were killed on Thursday, four persons two civilians and one each BSF jawan and Army jawan were killed and over 40 others, including two BSF personnel, injured in the Pakistani firing on Friday.

Three civilians and an Army jawan were killed and 16 others injured in the ceasefire violations on Saturday.

In the meantime, the bustling settlement of Arnia and a chain of border hamlets along the Indo-Pak border now wear an empty look, with over 40,000 villagers abandoning their homes to escape heavy shelling by Pakistani forces.

Arnia town, with a population of 18,000, resembles a ghost town with only a few people left each in its adjoining hamlets to take care of animals and guard homes.

Farming, schooling, cattle rearing and everything else on which border dwellers survive have come to a halt due to the shelling episodes.

Villagers at the forefront of Pakistani shelling say they feel they are in a war zone with sounds of mortar bombs and rattle of automatic weapons booming in the area.

In the hamlets, devastation is visible all around — blood stains on the floor, broken windows, injured animals and splinter marks on the walls.

Dressed in battle fatigues and bullet proof jackets, jawans of the Border Security Forces crisscross through borderline hamlets and paddy fields to take position to give a befitting retaliation.

Some families that had initially decided to hold on to their homes have finally decided to move after intense shelling.

Night after night, 80-year-old Yashpal and his family huddled together under a bed in one corner of their room as soon as the shelling started.

After heavy cross-border shelling for over two days, the family finally decided to leave their home along the India- Pakistan border on Saturday.

On Friday night, the situation got worse and two shells hit our house and damaged it, he said.

“It had happened during the 1965 and the 1971 wars.Such large number of mortar bombs had not since fallen in Arnia,” he said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), R S Pura, Surinder Choduhary said that, “Arnia town has been vacated. We have evacuated large number of people from Arnia and border hamlets…Most of hamlets are now vacated”.

Choudhary, who led the police from the front in carrying out massive evacuation of the border population from R S Pura and Arnia sectors, said houses and cattle have bore the brunt of the shelling.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said 58 villages in Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors of Jammu district have been affected due to the shelling by Pakistan.

“Over 36,000 border dwellers have migrated from their homes”, the DC said and added that 131 animals have been killed, 93 injured besides damage caused to 74 buildings and houses.

While most of the border dwellers are living with their relatives, over 1000 are camped in boarding and lodging places setup by the government in schools.

Over 5000 cattle have been shifted from various border hamlets to safer places, he said.

In Samba and Ramgarh sectors of Samba district, over 5000 people have migrated besides over 3000 from Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Hundreds of grass houses (Kullas) have also been gutted and bovines killed in fire triggered by bursting of mortar bombs fired by Pakistan troops in Jeora farm, popularly known as “hamlet of milkmen”.

The hamlet houses over 100 families and is famous for supplying milk and other milk products to Jammu.

“We have left our hamlets. We have lost everything. Our kullas have gutted in Pakistan mortar shelling and animals have perished. They were our source of income”, Sattar Din said.

“Over 150 kullas have been gutted in the fire and several animals have perished in the fire triggered by Pakistan shelling”, Choudhary, who himself led the rescue operation, said.

Another Arnia dweller Asha Rani, who fled her house along with her family of five in a bullock cart, said “People have not seen such intense firing and shelling even in the 1965 and 1971 wars. Pakistan was solely shelling us (civilians) in Arnia”.

It is also for the first time that shells fired by Pakistan exploded in Gajansoo town, killing a 25-years-old.

As this PTI correspondent was on his way to Kanachak to report the ground situation, two mortar bomb shells exploded barely two kilometres ahead at the Ganjansoo bus stand triggering fear among residents.

At Gal-da-Chak, 500 meters from the spot of the shelling, people stopped vehicles, asking visitors not to move ahead in wake of the shelling.

“This is for the first time in decades that shells have landed in Gajansoo town.It is dangerous to stay here”, Sham Lal said at Gal Da Chak.