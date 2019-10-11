Jawan booked for assaulting cop

State Times News

JAMMU: An army jawan was booked for assaulting a traffic cop at Satwari area here on Thursday. As per the details, traffic cops during a Naka stopped a biker and asked him to produce documents of the bike. Annoyed over it, the biker proved his identity as army jawan and started misbehaving with traffic cops including the DTI. Subsequently, the traffic cops called police which rushed to the spot. As the police reached the spot, the biker hit one of the cops with helmet resulting into head injury. The jawan was taken to police station and a case was registered against him.