Jawan among three dead, 2 injured in mishaps

JAMMU: A jawan among three
persons died while two others sustained injuries in separate road mishaps
reported here on Thursday.
As per the details, an
army truck which was returning from Leh after supplying ration in a unit,
turned turtle near Rangapass on Srinagar-Leh highway as a result one jawan died
and other sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Karan Singh,
resident of Nagrota while injured namely Mehraj Khan is under treatment at
hospital.
Meanwhile, Jitender Singh,
son of Omkar Singh, resident of Talab Tillo got injured after the car he was
driving hit a divider near Bakshi Nagar area. He was rushed to hospital where
doctors declared him as brought dead.
In another mishap, Ram Krishan, son of Balak Ram, resident of
Chhatru Kishtwar who was crossing road near Jewel Crossing was hit by a Bus
(JK02BA 1314) as a result he died on the spot.
A case FIR No 85/2020 under Sections 279 and 304A was registered at
Police Station Nawabad. Driver of bus fled from the spot while bus was seized
by police.
A van (JK14F-7271) on its
way from Kud to Tamator Morh met with an accident near Petrol Pump, Kud of
Tehsil Chenani. The driver namely Raju Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, resident of
Panama Chowk, Kud got injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.
