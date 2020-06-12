Jawan among three dead, 2 injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A jawan among three persons died while two others sustained injuries in separate road mishaps reported here on Thursday.

As per the details, an army truck which was returning from Leh after supplying ration in a unit, turned turtle near Rangapass on Srinagar-Leh highway as a result one jawan died and other sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Karan Singh, resident of Nagrota while injured namely Mehraj Khan is under treatment at hospital.

Meanwhile, Jitender Singh, son of Omkar Singh, resident of Talab Tillo got injured after the car he was driving hit a divider near Bakshi Nagar area. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

In another mishap, Ram Krishan, son of Balak Ram, resident of Chhatru Kishtwar who was crossing road near Jewel Crossing was hit by a Bus (JK02BA 1314) as a result he died on the spot. A case FIR No 85/2020 under Sections 279 and 304A was registered at Police Station Nawabad. Driver of bus fled from the spot while bus was seized by police.

A van (JK14F-7271) on its way from Kud to Tamator Morh met with an accident near Petrol Pump, Kud of Tehsil Chenani. The driver namely Raju Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Panama Chowk, Kud got injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.