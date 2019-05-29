Jats’ deputation meets DC, highlights demands

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A deputation of Jats led by Sarpanch Romesh Choudhary on Tuesday called on the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Rajouri Aijaz Ahmed Asad and handed over a memorandum demanding reservation with OBC status.

The deputation pleaded that the Jat community has already been given reservation in 11 states of the country and the same status should also be extended to Jats in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the deputation led by Manmohan Choudhary had also met Governor Satya Pal Malik and had demanded reservation for Jat community.

The DC gave a patient hearing to the deputation and said that the memorandum will be forwarded to the higher authorities for consideration.

The deputation included Bindu Choudhary, Rakesh Choudhary, Suresh Chander, Ravi Kumar Choudhary and Ram Parkash Choudhary as members.