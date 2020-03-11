Jat Sabha postpones Sammelan

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: The monthly meeting of J&K Jat Sabha District Jammu Rural held at Jat Sabha headquarters R S Pura Jammu under the leadership of Manjeet Singh Jatt President District Jammu rural in which Vikram Randhawa Ex MLC and Vice President J&K Jat Sabha was chief Guest.

During the meeting several office bearers of Jat Sabha as well other prominent people of the Jat Biradri participated and they discussed/ focused upon the important issues of the Jat Biradri. During the meeting it was also unanimously decided that due to the precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus by the administration, the scheduled Jat Samelan at Village Mattu tehsil Khour (Akhnoor) district Jammu on March 15, 2020 has been postponed and the new date will be announced after the discussion with Administration.

Prominent who were participated in the meeting Ch. Sham Lal Mattu, Jasbir Singh Lucky, Ch Mahinder Singh, Ashok Choudhary,Ex Sarpanch Yashpal Choudhary, Rattan Lal, Amit Kumar Jimmi, Yash Choudhary Billa, Choudhary Krishan Lal,Choudhary Ladi Bhan, Vijay Choudhary,Kamal Choudhary, Rajwant Singh Panch, Saudagar Singh Panch, S. Surjeet Singh Panch, S. Balwant Singh, Rattan Lal Rathana,Lamberdar Sukhvinder Singh Sethi, S Gurmeet Singh, Tarsem Lal Choudhary, Janak Raj.