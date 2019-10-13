Jat Sabha discusses community issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

RS PURA: The All J&K Jat Sabha on Sunday discussed various issues related to the welfare of the Jat community.

Newly elected committee including Patron Trilok Singh Bajwa, State President Manjeet Singh, Senior Vice President Sukhnandan Choudhary, Vice President Ch.Garu Ram, Vice President Vikram Randhawa, General Secretary Surinder Choudhary, Secretary Dwarka Choudhary, Secretary Manjeet Singh Jaat were present in the meeting held here

State President and all other members assured the Jat community that the Sabha would take up all community issues on priority. They stressed that the Jat community must acknowledge its achievements, hard work and efforts as this will serve as an encouragement to other members of the community. Manjeet Singh said that a single step forward is a step towards harmonious progress and development of the community. He further said that unity was the strength of Jats.

“If we turn up like this in support of our causes, than there is nothing we can’t achieve,” he said adding that ex President Ch. Payara Singh served the community and had done many welfare programme for community.