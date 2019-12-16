Jat Mahasabha constitutes Bari Brahmana Tehsil unit

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Members of Jat families living in Tehsil Bari Brahmana held a meeting of State Level Jat leadership, inviting Ch Manmohan Singh State President All India Jat Mahasabha J&K as their patron.

As known, in an effort to connect with people of Jat biradari living in far flung areas, Ch. Manmohan Singh and his team has been touring all the places where jat families live and they than form a committee of their local members. In response to his steps for integration of our biradari people, the residents of Bari Brahmana attended this meeting and asked Ch. Manmohan Singh to form committees for them.

On their demand, Ch.Raj Singh Randhawa was elected Tehsil President of AIJMS Bari Brahmana, Maan Singh and Capt. Des Raj as Sr. Vice presidents Capt. Manmohan Singh and Capt Sikander Singh as VP, Gurjeet Singh as Gen.Sec., Sain Choudhary and Capt Raj Kumar as Secy., unanimously. This meeting was attended by all the Jat residents including women in large numbers. Ch. Manmohan Singh said that by forming such committees at every Tehsil/ village, he is making communication between our people very easy. He said that being chosen as a representative of the Biradari entails a lot of dedicated work for our people, and it is no less than a full time job. Choudhary said that by forming these committees, he is enabling our people to raise their concerns independently.

Ch.Manmohan Singh asked the committees to reach out to every family and bring their issues to his notice so that he and his team can raise these concerns with the respective authorities.

Ch Diwan singh Ch Sham lal, Ch Rashpal singh, Ch Surinder Shinda, Ch Prem Pal Ch Baljeet singh and Ch Janak Raj were also present.