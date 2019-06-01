Jat Mahasabha calls on Div Com

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of All India Jat Mahasabha J&K led by its President, Ch Manmohan Singh met the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma here on Friday and discussed various issues related to farmer fraternity.

The deputation comprised of Mahasabha members and Sarpanchs of various Panchayats of blocks Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Nud, Samba, Arnia and Suchetgarh.

During the meeting, Manmohan Singh apprised the Divisional Commissioner that the Mahasabha had already met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss damages caused by floods in Basantar few years back. “Due to lack of proper disaster management, those floods damaged infrastructure and crops to a great extent and there is dire need of constructing flood protection bund on the defense posts and villages, on right side of river Basantar besides other adjoining villages,” he said.

The Div Com informed the delegation that regarding their meeting with Governor, his office had already received directions from the Governor’s office to start works for flood management and funds tuning to Rs 14 crore have also been released for the purpose.

Singh further highlighted recent fire-incidents in Samba and Jammu, wherein huge quantity of standing crops were destroyed. He told the Divisional Commissioner that most of the people have set up pump-sets for watering their fields. “The electric service-lines of pump-sets are supported on wooden poles and which often fall down during storms, causing electric short-circuit and fire. The farmers are financially handicapped, their crop has been destroyed while huge loans are pending. Without any other source of income, demand of compensation of Rs 3000 per kanal for crops destroyed in fire is quite genuine, as the compensation would help them to survive in coming months,” he said.

Singh also requested Verma to ask the Agriculture Department to revise its seed scheme and rates of other things, for convenience of poor farmers.

The Divisional Commissioner gave them a patient hearing and assured that all their demands will be resolved at the earliest.

Others present on the occasion included Ch Dev Raj Sarpanch Sai, Raj Kumari Sarpanch (Chak Najar), Reena Choudhary Sarpanch (Pangdore), Sunil Choudhary Sarpanch (Shah Balore), Darshan Choudhary Sarpanch (Chak Sharaka), Kali Dass Sarpanch (Rangoor), Asha Kumari Sarpanch (Channi Fatwal), Prem Pal of Barota, Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jeddra, Ch Sham Lal District President Samba, Ch Rashpal Singh, Tirath Singh, Ch Vijay, Ch Parkash, Ch Anil and Vijay Choudhary of Kunjwani.