Jasrotia conducts public, Karyakarta Darbar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To increase the bonding between the public, Karyakarta and the ministers, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Rajeev Jasrotia on Saturday conducted public Darbar at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar. Several officials from the department also accompanied the minister.

The minister, while taking note of public grievances, said that BJP is working tirelessly to address the issues of the public at the Central level under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and as a partner of Coalition Government in the State.

He said that BJP follows the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and is committed to mitigate the sufferings of the masses at all levels.

On the occasion, number of deputations from across the region met minister for redressal of their personal as well as public problems. Various important issues were highlighted by the delegations which included construction of roads, development of ponds and parks in their areas.

The minister addressed many problems by telephonically talking to the authorities and issued written instructions for others. He said that these types of regular interaction programmes scheduled by the party are enabling party ministers and MPs to have a direct reach to party activists as well as general public.

The Minister also said that all the initiatives taken by the ministry under the present Coalition Government will be furthered on a positive note with clean intentions and every possible step will be taken for taking the state on the path of growth and development.

The whole programme was coordinated by BJP State Secretary and State In-charge Election Related Matters, Rajinder Sharma.