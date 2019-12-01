Japan hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

New Delhi: A day after its first defence and foreign ministerial dialogue with India, Japan on Sunday hoped that a peaceful resolution will be found to the Kashmir issue.
A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said his government looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and that it was aware of “longstanding differences” of views on the issue.
On India’s decision to not join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the spokesperson said the countries of the grouping were trying to address New Delhi’s concerns as decided at its meeting in Bangkok last month. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper