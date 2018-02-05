Japan army helicopter crashes in residential area: official

Tokyo: A Japanese military helicopter crashed today in a residential area in the southwest of the country, setting at least one home on fire, local officials said.
“A Self-Defence Force helicopter crash-landed on a residential area. A house has caught fire,” local government official Katsuhide Tanaka told AFP.
There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties in the crash in the town of Kanzaki.(PTI)
