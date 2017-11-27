Janta Dal demands black-topping of Bhadarwah roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Expressing resentment over the miseries being faced by rural areas, State President Janta Dal Secular, Mast Nath Yogi impressed upon State Government to do justice with the people of rural areas of Bhadarwah and start black-topping of Ghati-Ghuraka Road at the earliest. After visiting several villages including Karhi, Chatra, Sangoi, Himote and Sharora of the Additional District Bhadarwah, Yogi said that the only road connecting the area with rest of Bhadarwah is in shambles, which is a big injustice with the thousands of inhabitants of the area.

“Whenever, any vehicle plies on this road, huge dust arises, which poses threat to the life of passengers as it reduces the visibility which is an obstacle for safe driving as well as for the locals residing in the area as they came under the impact of many diseases due to dust, “Mast Nath Yogi alleged.

Yogi demanded immediate black-topping of Ghati-Ghuraka Road which is the only lifeline of this area.