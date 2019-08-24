Janmashtami Shobha Yatra taken out with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On eve of Krishna Janmashtami, J&K Dharmarth Trust took out an impressive Shobha Yatra with religious fervour in the City of Temples. On the occasion, a grand Pooja was performed in Raghunath Temple by Martand Singh and Ranvijay Singh.

Secretary J&K Dharmarth Trust, Dr Sat Pal; Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma; Trust Members Y V Sharma, Ajay Gandotra and Mubarak Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Mukesh Singh, DC Jammu Sushma Chouhan, President Raghunath Bazaar Businessmen Association, Surinder Mahajan, Baldev Khullar besides a number of members of Sanatan Dharam Sabha and civil society also participated in the Shobha Yatra.

The Shobha Yatra, after starting from Raghunath Temple, passed through Veer Marg- Shaheedi Chowk -Rajinder Bazar- Kanak Mandi -City Chowk -Old Hospital Road – Purani Mandi – Link Road- Jain Bazar- Chowk Chabutra -City Chowk- Upper Bazar- Panjthrithi- Mubarak Mandi- Chowk Chabutra- Pacca Danga- Moti Bazar- Raj Tilak Road- Purani Mandi Chowk and City Chowk before culminating back at Raghunath Temple.

The idols of Lord Krishna and Radha decorated on Swaran Rath (Golden chariot) led the Shoba Yatra, which was pulled by Pujaris and Pandits (scholars) of Raghunath Temple. The Golden chariot was followed by dozens of Jhankis (tableaus) depicting different aspects and phases of Lord Krishna’s life. A number of volunteers from various religious and social organisations also accompanied the Shoba Yatra.

Hundreds of devotees drawn from different parts of the city and outskirts joined the ‘Shobha Yatra’. The devotees were singing Bhajans and dancing on the tunes of drums enroute Yatra. People and bazaar associations have erected huge welcome gates to greet the Yatra.

A number of members of Muslim Federation and Muslim Ittihad Front also participated in the Shobha Yatra. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the District Administration Jammu and a huge contingent of police was escorting the Yatra.