Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

State Times News

SAMBA: Cultural Exchange and Heritage Club and Cultural Club of GDC Samba collaborately celebrated Janmashtami with great fervour. Volunteers of both the clubs participated in “Dahi Handi” ceremony with full enthusiasm. Principal Dr. G.S. Rakwal applauded the efforts of students as well as club members and encouraged students for further participation in such kind of activities. All the staff members graced the occasion with their presence.

AKHNOOR: Janamashtami was celebrated in Army Public School Akhnoor with colourful cultural programs. Students were seen wearing colourful dresses, playing role of Lord Krishna and dancing in full swing. Students are seen performing on the stage.

KATHUA: In order to celebrate the birth day of Lord krishna, celebration was organized in senior and junior wing of Spring Dales School for Children. All children came in traditional dresses. Some boys came dressed as ‘Krishna’ and some girls came dressed as ‘Radha’. Beautiful decorations were put up to make this event more cheerful and colorful. Children danced on the tunes of garba. A ‘Matki Phod’ event was also organized to mark the mischievous nature of ‘Bal Gopal’.