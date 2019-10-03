Janjagran Sampark committee calls on Justice R C Gandhi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Members of BJP Janjagran and Jansampark Abhiyan committee comprising Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, President Rajput Sabha Narayan Singh, Harinder Singh Pummy and Labha Ram met R C Gandhi (Retired) Justice of J&K High Court here on Thursday and discussed various issues related to abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A from J&K.

They said that with the annulment of aforesaid articles, various communities like Valmiki Samaj, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkha Samaj, Gujjar Samaj and other who were suffering a lot and were deprived of justice for decades, will get benefitted and also enjoy equal rights in J&K as enjoyed by all other citizens of India throughout the country. Their elder generations suffered a lot for last seventy years and were exploited by various political parties, who have ruled in the State for their vested interests, they added.

Retired Justice Gandhi also appreciated the initiatives taken by the present Central Government for scrapping the Articles 370 and 35A.

He said with the annulment, more and more employment will be generated for unemployed youth of the State and all communities will get benefit from various laws and different centrally sponsored schemes in near future, which were not got implemented earlier in J&K due to Articles 370 and 35A.