Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is set to headline “Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl”, a film based on the life of India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war, the makers announced Thursday.

Then a Flying Officer, Gunjan Saxena was the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone 20 years ago during Kargil War.

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“She was told ladkiyan pilot nahin banti (girls don’t become pilots), but she stood her ground and wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl releasing on 13th March, 2020,” Karan wrote.

Sharing two posters from the film, the filmmaker also tweeted, “With unabashed courage and bravery, she made her domain in a man’s world”.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who shares writing credits with Nikhil Mehrotra. Hussain Dalal has been credited with additional dialogue writing.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Viineet Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij.