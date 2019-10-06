Jandrari Panchayat wins boy’s chess, carom titles

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: District Youth Services & Sports Officer Udhampur, Swarn Singh on Saturday declared open two-day Block Level Inter-Panchayat Competitions of Ramnagar Block in the disciplines of chess and carom for boys & girls under Khelo India programme at Indoor Stadium, here. The competitions being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports with the collaboration of J&K State Sports Council.

About 454 boys and girls drawn from all 31 Panchyats of Block Ramnagar are taking part in the competitions.

Final Results:

BOYS Chess: Panchayat Jandrari defeated Panchayat Rang. Carom: Panchayat Jandrari blanked Panchayat Kaghote

GIRLS Chess: Panchayat Marta B trounced Panchayat Marta A. Carom: Panchayat Marta A beat Panchayat Marta B.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Gupta, Vishav Murti, Rakesh Sawhney, Surinder Gupta, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Modi, Vinod Sharma, Ankit, Pooja Sharma, Ranjit Verma, Parveen Singh, Sourabh Thappa, Sourabh Gupta and Gopal Krishan.

Among others present were Kishori Lal Sarpanch Sunetar, Shakti Devi Sarpanch Kirmoo, Ramesh Kumar Sarpanch Katwalt, Parshotam Kumar, Karun Magotra, Sanjeev Khajuria, Rakesh Kumar and Satya Bushan.