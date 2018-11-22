Jandial, Talwar Biradari congregations on Nov 23

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual congregation of Jandial Biradari will be held at the Devasthan of Baba Sehejnath ji at Gole on the occasion of Guru Purnima falling on November 23.

The All Jandial Sabha has made elaborate arrangements for its celebrations. The entire complex has been given a decent facelift with painting and decorated. All Murtis in the sanctum Sanatorium have been repainted with new touch to the main temple. The complex has been illuminated.

Various stalls of eatables are being put up. The celebrations would commence with Havan at 8:00 AM. The Dhawj Aarohan (Flag Hoisting) will be held at 9:30 AM.

The Chief Patron Justice (Retd) K.K Gupta will host the Biradari Flag amidst recitation of hymns. The Pattal Puja, another important ceremony, will be performed at 10:00 AM followed by the Bhandara at 11:00 AM.

The annual congregation of Talwar Biradri is going to be held on November 23 at Bawe De Talab, Akhnoor Road. The congregation will start with Hawan and Poojan at 9:00 AM onwards and conclude with Bhandara from 12:00 Noon onwards.

All the Talwar Biradri members have been invited to attend the congregation along with their family members and take blessings of Bua Datti.