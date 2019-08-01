Jan Shikshan Sansthan observes Swachhta Pakhwada

STATE TIMES NEWS

Akhnoor: Following the instructions of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (GoI), Jan Shiksha Sansthan, Jammu observed Swachhta Pakhwada from July 16 to 31, 2019.

During this campaign various activities/events like Swachhta pledge, Sharmdan, Swachhta rallies, debates, lecturer services, plantation drive, etc were undertaken with an objective of dissemination of the message of “Skill Se Sampuran Swachhta’ among the masses.

B.K Pathak, Director J&K Jammu said that Swachhta Pakhwada Campaign was started with the pledge to the staff on July 16 and culminated on Wednesday with plantation drive in Government Middle School Choki-Choura (Akhnoor).

In the plantation drive, Headmaster of the School, Vijay Kumar, school teachers, students and elected Panchs/Sarpanchs of Panchayat participated.