Jamyang Tsering Namgyal meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, newly elected Member Parliament from Ladakh met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday. Namgyal apprised Governor about the developmental and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh and expressed his gratitude for making Ladakh a separate administrative Division and sanctioning a Cluster University. Governor congratulated Namgyal on his being elected as a people’s representative to the Lok Sabha and wished him a successful term as a Member of Parliament.
