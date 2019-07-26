Jamwal to moderate Crime Congress Meet in Japan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advocate Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, President, Criminologists Society of J&K is going to moderate ancillary meet in the 14th United Nations Crime Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, to be held in Kyoto, Japan, next year.

Jamwal would be providing orientation to UN Delegates and participants in this regard on theme “Crime Prevention through Yoga and Meditation’, a new way to achieve UN Sustainable Goals and will explain as to why people commit crime and how those criminal behaviors can be modified, which can be made use of by nations, institutions and individuals to not only ensure a good health but also help in achieving peace throughout the world.

Rameshwar Singh Jamwal would be making presentation for the third time, earlier he had done so in Bangkok and Brazil.