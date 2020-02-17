Jamwal decorates police officers of SKPA Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP/ Director SKPA Udhampur decorated newly promoted Sub-Inspectors namely Babu Ram Sharma, Kameshwar Dass and Omkar Singh on their promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspectors at Police Academy Udhampur. All the Sub-Inspectors are having rich training experience/ skills and presently imparting Outdoor training to the newly appointed Sub-Inspectors at Police Academy Udhampur. Jamwal congratulated the newly promoted Police officers and also advised them to perform their duties dedicatedly and honestly. He also conveyed his congratulations to the family members of the new promoted SIs.
