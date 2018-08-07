Jammu’s still elusive AIIMS

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rajan Gandhi

Usual notion among common masses about establishing a medical college is far from truth as people take the yearly funds allocated for running a medical college versus the strength of students in the college which is far from reality as it includes the cost of medicines, ECG machines, scanners ultrasound/CT Scan etc, patient beds, wards, operation theatres, food for patients and so many things including hospital building which are practically all for patients and not for students .Even the teachers are doctors who are also engaged full time in treating the patients with assigned duties like outpatient work, ward rounds, operations, medico legal – Court and certificate work in addition to taking classes of students which is nothing but explaining various techniques of diagnosis and treatment to the students during the routine work. There are only three departments in whole hospital which do not indulge in routine patient related work namely anatomy, physiology and pharmacology. But practically speaking even these “non clinical” departments like pathology and microbiology are full time occupied in processing blood tests, infections and tissue samples which is part of patient care. All this means there are just teaching staff, four or five lecture halls, some seminar halls, couple of hostels and an “academic section” of clerks and a principal – purely involved in teaching medical students and even for all these so called facilities students have to pay tuition fees, transportation fee, hostel fee.

So a medical college is just a hospital with students observing the procedures to diagnose and subsequent treatment of patients. This means that better diagnostic facilities involving latest techniques of diagnosis which includes latest machines with well trained staff will result in best treatment to patients and obviously in the process producing best doctors among the students. Now the million dollar question is how these best facilities can be availed as all this requires lots of money which is not easy for cash starved state governments like ours and here comes the role of Central Government. Central Government realised this quite early that if world class treatment facilities are to be provided to the public on the pattern of AIIMS, the best course of action is to establish at least one AIIMS in every state which will be wholly funded by Central Government, from establishing to cost of running the institute. AIIMS are a group of autonomous public medical colleges of higher education which have been declared by an Act of Parliament as Institutes of National Importance. AIIMS Delhi, the fore-runner parent excellence institution, was established in 1956. Subsequently six AIIMS namely at Bhopal, Bhuvneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna , Raipur and Rishikesh were also made operation in 2012 via the AIIMS Amendment Bill 2012, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 27th August 2012. From the 2013-14 academic session, the overall availability of MBBS seats in India rose to 42,169. The Health Ministry is striving to achieve the target doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000 by 2021, which at present is 1:2000. The government plans to increase overall availability of MBBS seats to 80,000 and of PG seats to 45,000 from the current 22,194 by 2021.

To fulfill all these targets, on July 2014 in the budget speech for 2014-15, the Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley announced setting up four new AIIMS at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kalyani in West Bengal. On 28th February 2015, Finance Minister Jaitley announced five more AIIMS; in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam and Tamil Nadu and an “AIIMS-like” institute in Bihar. Sites assigned were Changsari in Assam,Vijaypur in the Jammu Division, Awantipora in Kashmir Division, Bathinda in Punjab and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. No sites were assigned immediately for the institutes in Bihar and Tamil Nadu though Saharsa in Bihar and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu are the likely places. On 1st February 2017, in the budget presentation for 2017-2018, FM Jaitley announced two more AIIMS, in Jharkhand and Gujarat. Of the two institutes, a site in Deoghar was assigned for the institute in Jharkhand but as of February 2018, no site was yet assigned in Gujarat, with possible sites can be Vadodara or Rajkot. A week after the 2017-2018 budget presentation, on 9th February 2017, Jaitley announced yet another AIIMS for Telangana at Hyderabad.

All the AIIMS project allocated with J&K’s AIIMS are under construction in full swing and some have started classes and OPD even from temporary arrangements. But coming back to our own State, during formation of State Government of BJP-PDP alliance, on the insistence of CM Mufti Mohammad Syed, AIIMS allocated to Jammu was shifted to Kashmir which resulted in agitation by Jammu public headed by Bar Association Jammu and subsequently Centre yielded to demand of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir as on 7th November 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development package for Jammu and Kashmir which included the setting up of two AIIMS, in the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. Since Kashmir already has SKIMS on the pattern of AIIMS catering to the specialised treatment requirements of Kashmir Division but for Jammu Division there is still no respite .From the announcement day by PM till date no progress has been made on Jammu AIIMS so much so that the allocated land has not been got vacated by State Government. AIIMS is not an institute which will come up within a span of one or two years, it takes five to six years to establish one. Governments of Maharastra and Andhara Pardesh understood this and as such they have already started their classes from temporary facilities provided by their respective state government hospitals along with OPD and rest all states have started work on their allocated lands. Even on this front our State Government has failed as they have not pressed for starting the classes and OPD immediately from Super Specialty Hospital or Gandhi Nagar Hospital where new Maternity Ward has come up as well as resolving the land issue at the earliest meanwhile.

One more hindrance for establishing world class institutes in the State be it NIT, SKIMS, IIT, IIM and now AIIMS is reluctance of faculty from outside to join these premier institutes at J & K as primarily like non state subject IAS officers of outside State, there is no provision of admission to professional colleges for their kids as well as no provision of jobs in the State Government. Article 35A is the major stumbling block.This is one of the prime reasons for the state IAS officers with grown up children to opt for central deputation keeping in view the future of their wards. Similarly there is no option for specialised doctors, engineers or any other professionals of other states to come here for job and subsequently settle down in J & K after retirement as they cannot purchase any land. Our PMO has already pointed out this recently as he said that The AIIMS all over the country have been opened for treatment of sick but “I apprehend that we may end up with opening of a sick AIIMS in Jammu as conducive conditions should be created to attract good faculty by providing them incentives and other facilities. What is the fun of opening the new medical colleges and hospitals when we face shortage doctors and faculty in existing hospitals especially in SSH which is facing acute shortage of as out of 178 posts of doctors, 128 are lying vacant.. As per him the lack of faculty is a cause of concern and the main reason for this is that “we don’t allow outsiders to work here because we think that Constitution will be in danger”. Maharaja Hari Singh’s vision in this regard was crystal clear as after the retirement of Sir Ram Nath Chopra from Bengal, the Maharaja brought him here to open the Regional Research Laboratory in Jammu without disturbing the Constitution. That institute is now named as IIIM, a branch of CSIR.

In between all this, ask the ailing parents of a son or daughter working outside who cannot come to Jammu by air on a short notice in case of emergency as there are no direct flights to Jammu and with no night flight facility at Jammu politicians cannot experience the pain of sitting at Delhi Airport whole night to board early morning flight or for that matter pain of an ailing person who has to change terminals kilometers apart to board a connecting flight or for that matter with no AIIMS or any other top private hospital where the patients have to go in medical emergencies. Ask a critical patient stuck up in traffic chaos to reach hospital as absence of metro, ring road and flyovers has just made the things next to impossible for a common man. Politicians think about it, you are one among us; it can happen with anyone and if public has higher aspirations from you they are not asking for sky, its question of basic amenities for living a decent life.

Till the time Supreme Court settles once for all 35 A issue our State can show magnanimity in removing Article 35 A for professional, grant State subjects to all professionals who serve say at least ten years in our State and resolve the land issue at AIIMS site. One has to change with time to enjoy the fruits of progress. AIIMS is the necessity and dream of Jammu and sooner it gets realized on ground better it will be for all; politicians as well as public.