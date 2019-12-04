Jammu’s deprivation continues unabated in new UT: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: While hailing the announcement of a new Medical College at Handwara, Kashmir app0roved last week by the Govt. of India at a whopping cost of Rs. 325 crores, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman-JKNPP and former Minister called for appropriate measures to upgrade the fast deteriorating healthcare sector in both Urban & Rural areas of Jammu region as well. He said that while outdated equipments, lack of infrastructure and defunct machinery ailed the Urban Health Care, the rural institutions seemed to have been abandoned by the govt. with hardly any doctors and life saving drugs therein. He was addressing public meetings in Kulwanta and Bari villages of Ramnagar Constituency today.

Alleging neglect of Jammu region with regard to development and allied sectors even after abrogation of controversial Article 370, Singh said that the govt. seemed to be completely focused on Kashmir. While it was laudable that the orchardists/farmers of Kashmir were covered under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to procure their Apples, saffron and Walnut, the farmers of Jammu region were ignored despite huge losses sustained by them due to unseasonal rains which largely damaged the crops. He said that central govt. had involved agencies like NABARD and other high level central teams for supporting the Kashmir farmers, there seemed to be no takers for the woes of Jammu agriculturists who felt ignored and betrayed.

He appealed the students, youth, traders, transporters and civil society to support the Jammu Bandh on Saturday December 7th so as to highlight the pressing concerns of the public of Jammu.