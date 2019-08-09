Jammuites will suffer due to reorganisation of J&K: Vikram

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Appreciating Government’s move to abrogate article 370 in wake of larger interest of country and people, Vikram Malhotra, District Congress President said that people of Jammu will suffer a lot due to reorganisation of the State, as its status has been demoted to that of a Union territory.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Malhotra said despite being the birthplace of the idea of repealing article 370, Jammu and its Dogras lost their identity, as the State of Maharaja Gulab Singh and other valiant warriors like General Zorawar Singh has been turned into a union territory by the Central Government.

Malhotra further added that in absence of any domicile provisions, people of Jammu will be the worst sufferers of the decision. Moreover, the first onslaught from outside will be on jobs and livelihoods of Jammuites, because the situation in valley is not conducive for outsides, he added.

Malhotra urged the Government to restore glory of Dogras by giving Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir besides safeguarding domicile rights in terms of land purchase and securing jobs for already suffering people of Jammu. The Congress leader also rejected the idea of snatching political power from people and handing over the same to Lieutenant Governor.