Jammuites laud Telangana police action, seek fast trials in all brutal cases

MALU SHARMA

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police on Friday morning. Police claimed that the accused were taken to the spot for recreation of the crime scene; however, they tried to flee from the spot following which the police had to open fire at them. Here’s what Jammu people say on this incident.

Divya Heera, a student said, “As a girl and a common citizen I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channel. I feel government should make stringent laws and such cases need not take much time for justice. Nirbhaya’s parents are still waiting for justice. So, the need of the hour is that government should come up with some strict laws.”

Divya Jain, a homemaker said, “I congratulate Telangana Police for this action. They deserved to be shot dead. God has been kind that they were shot dead, this is a good lesson.

They tried to run away and they were killed in encounter. This encounter should set a precedent for all other crimes in the country and deter men from even thinking about committing such heinous crimes. I hope this has brought peace to Disha’s (name changed) soul.”

Gourav Dubey, a student said, “I am happy. I did not expect this killing in encounter. With this incident, people should be scared to indulge in such crimes. I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allowed the police to act like police. This is exactly what we all were requesting centre to create a strong system in the country.”

Ramesh Tak, social activist shared, “It is good that the police showed prompt response and acted. Otherwise the accused would have fled and it would have been difficult to catch them. The escape would also have raised questions on the efficiency of the police. It’s perfect justice for the slain daughter of the country.”