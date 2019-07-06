Jammuites give mixed response to Union Budget

STATE TIMES NEWS

jammu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the maiden budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled the Budget for 2019/2020 on Friday, seeking to reverse weakening growth and investment that has threatened to take the shine off the recent landslide election victory.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual budget statement to parliament, said the government planned structural reforms to kick start foreign and domestic investments.

Jammu being a bustling hub of business activities also reacted to the budget in its own stride. Most of the men who matter much in local business did gave their point of views which on the whole can be analysed as a ‘mixed reaction’ with no one giving any hard hit reaction either in favour or against. Here are few of the prominent people’s first reactions regarding the union budget 2019.

Rakesh Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu termed the Union Budget as a routine budget. State’s industry which is on the verge of collapse has given no preference in this budget. It is painful that no bail-out proposal or a special package for the rejuvenation of this sick sector of the State has been announced, which was expected most especially by the CCI Jammu.

Deepak Gupta, General Secretary Trade Federation Ware House said, “It is utterly lackluster, nondescript, uninspiring and directionless budget. Zero on economic revival with no emphasis on rural growth. Job creation and urban rejuvenation is nowhere in sight. There is nothing for traders in this budget. No emphasis on One Tax One Nation. As far as my opinion is concerned its nothing but a ‘zero’ budget.”

Y.V Sharma, former CCI President said, “Jammu and Kashmir which is worst affected by terrorism for the past 30 years has been given no room in the budget to limp back to normalcy again. Middle class people have not been given much attention. Education, Defence and health sectors should have been given more funds”. However, he expressed satisfaction for giving priority to rural economy is according to him is vital for nation’s growth.

Pawan Gupta, President All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association, “Firstly, I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming first woman full-time Finance Minister to present the budget in Parliament. I welcome some of its aspects like imposing a 2 per cent tax on cash withdrawals over Rs 1 crore and liberalising India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime while at the same time criticise the government of having very little to boost consumer spending.”

Vishal Gupta, Cashier Traders Federation Ware House shared, “The First Budget by the new FM Nirmala Sitharaman under the Modi 2.0 Government has reaffirmed the aim set by the economic survey yesterday by laying stress on an Investment lead growth in GDP, jobs, exports and demand. In fact this budget has something for all industries including a mega roadmap to boost transportation and focus on engineering industry.”

Parmod Kapai, Corporator Ward No 14 shared, “The Union Budget 2019-20 is not only farmer and industry friendly but it also addresses the concerns of the youth, women, middle class, poor, and the common man. This budget would expedite India’s forward march towards progress and prosperity. Inspired by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ the Union Budget 2019-20 has not only outlined the vision for ‘New India’ but it is also focused on bringing a qualitative change in people’s lives.”

Pritam Sharma, President Kranti Dal shared, “This year’s budget showcased and witnessed many of world’s best initiatives taken by Indian Government one of them being Swachh Bharat Scheme and Nari Hi Narayani Scheme. Renewed focus on ensuring ease of doing business will create a positive investment climate for global investments. I think it is a well planned budget with impetus on agriculture, infrastructure and financial sectors.”

Munish Mahajan, Union Vice President Traders Association, “I am very disappointed with the budget. It is a totally directionless budget with no focus on development. There is no rebate or relaxation on tax. It entirely lacks a policy to either promote tourism or boost economy. Traders are totally ignored in this budget and were given assurance of mere Rs 3000 per month pension which is nothing but a sort of lollipop”.