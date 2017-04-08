Jammuites to braceup for challenges

Dr. P. P Singh Sudan

Change of nomenclature for regions in Jammu province like Chenab Valley for Doda, Badharwah, Kishtwar, Ramban and Banihal and Pir Panchal Valley for Rajouri Surankote, Budhal Poonch and Mendar speak itself volume of political and fanatic conspiracy to change the demographic layout of the Jammu. After 1947, this is for the first time NC, Congress gave new nomenclatures to both the regions and was found in the new papers and leaders of these regions oftenly call it Chenab Valley and Pirpanchal region. This is most dangereous trend which has come into exixtence.

Beside such a bent of mind of these leaders who have a long planning to separate the hilly terrain from planes of Jammu will have to be analysed in its broad negative and positive prospective and such nomenclatures should be deleted from any record what so ever otherwise one day this dangerous trend will draw another line which will devide Jammu further. Therefore, national political parties must warn those who are trying to create a wedge in Jammu region.

Another conspiracy to destabilise the Jammu region is to allow to settle the Rohingyas in Jammu by authorities anti to Jammu and over all anti to nation. It is not under stood as to who has allowed these people to setlle in Jammu that too in posh localities, they are apx 51,000 in numbers and are spread all over the state but in large numbers in and around Jammu. Some of them have Adhaar cards, voters cards and ration cards, living in well built houses and open shops and carrying on business. They have large no. of children who are studying in local schools and are pulling on very nicely and smoothly. They have migrated to these areas from Burma, Bangladesh and Mynmar not in one year but pouring in Jammu region for the last many years. The earlier govts knowingly or unknowingly have not bothered to remove these people from Jammu region and allowed them to settle in Jammu and create instability in the region. Population wise and nationalities wise this is a challenging task which has to be tackled at the earliest. Jammu being a land of pious people religiously rich cultured and most disciplined citizens and more over God fearing people do not believe in religious fanatism and have respect for all irrespective of cost, creade and sex but will never tolerate religious fundamentalism. The continuous illegal immigration of these people in the Jammu region must be stopped forthwith and they must be deported from Jammu without any further delay otherwise days are not far when Jammuites have to cut a sorry figure in the days to come.

Thirdly raising of unauthorised colonies in and around Jammu is another matter of great concern which has increased population of Jammu many folds and side by side vehicular traffic this has together made the living of people in Jammu more complicated and inconvient. Smuggling of narcotics drugs is increasing day by day, youths are becoming narcotics and drugs addicts, authorities is not paying any attention and heed to this menance, the so called Chitta is being sold clandestinely as a subsitutes to bhukki and Jammu is becoming a den of intoxication this menance must be dealt severely under the law and harash punishment is the only way out to put a check on the evils.

Further, encroachment on Govt land like forest land, public places like parks custodian land and Aquaf properties have become the order of the day but sale of agriculture land for commercial purpose by land mafia with the evolvements of revenue officials from buttom to top level, the illegal construction on the bank of tawi river is a dangereous trend which ultimately obstruct water flow during heavy flood enandating many low lying areas causing properties and crop loses, even illegal construction is going on the nallas flowing throw various colonies in the adjoing areas of Jammu city leading to huge stagnation of water during heavy down fall causing inconvience to smooth traffic flow.

The recent migration of some Muslim families from Kashmir to Jammu is another frustating situation. These families are fed up with frequent strikes, bund and militant attackes where there children education have been affected to such an extent that these families ultimately decided to leave Kashmir for the sake of the career of their children. This will further add to Jammuites miseries. They are already facing due to large influx of Bangladeshi, Myanmaries and Burmeses. Geographically Jammu is very small city and is located on a small sub-hilly terrain surrounded by small colonies around it. The living of people of Jammu has become very tough because of huge traffic and over population, These are some of the emerging challenges ahead for Jammuites. This region is under threat because the people of this region must arise from party politics and undertake effective measures to curbe anti Jammu conspiracies and raise collectives measures at various platforms so that the age old brotherhood of this region is maintained.