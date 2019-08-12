Jammuites accord rousing reception to Jugal after Art 370 annulment

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hundreds of leaders and activists of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir and locals accorded a rousing reception to the Member of Parliament from Jammu-Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma at Jammu Airport on arriving the City of Temples after repealing of Articles 370 and 35A.

BJP State President, Ravinder Raina along with other senior leaders and jubilant party workers welcomed Jugal Kishore at party headquarters. Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta; former Minister Sat Sharma, State Vice-President Rajeev Charak, Chander Prakash Ganga, Dr D K Manyal, Sukhnandan Choudhary, former MLA Rajesh Gupta, former MLC Vikram Randhawa and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Party leaders and activists were seen dancing to the tunes of Dhols and distributing sweets to express their extreme happiness over the decision to remove infamous Article.

Raina, while addressing the party leaders and workers, said that with the strong and clear political will, BJP has undone the injustice. He further said that the controversial article prevented people of J&K from attaining their due rights while communities including womenfolk, refugees, Gujjar-Bakarwals, Valmiki Samaaj and others suffered a lot for seven decades due to this article. He added that Congress had majority in Lok Sabha in past, but was least interested to remove the injustice as it was one of the front-runner agency to be blamed for the misfortune. “Ultimately the justice has prevailed and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah gifted peace and development to all in Jammu and Kashmir and now it is our turn to take the task forward for development of Jammu and Kashmir on most modern lines. We also take this opportunity to congratulate Jugal Kishore Sharma for his role in the Parliament in scrapping aforesaid articles,” he added.

Jugal, while addressing party workers, blamed Congress for all misdeeds that have been done to J&K in the past. He said that former Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru was in deep friendship with Sheikh Abdullah and conducted scores of such decisions that proved suicidal for development and peace in the State. “The ill-willed decisions of Pt Nehru and Sheikh gave birth to separatism, terrorism and PoJK, but today also strongly resolve that we will take back, what was rightfully ours,” he said.

Jugal maintained that many persons sacrificed their lives for the abrogation of the Article 370 and we dedicate this day to their ultimate sacrifices. “I believe myself to be lucky enough that I got a chance to vote for abrogation of Article 370 and thank people of Jammu-Poonch as they gave me the power with their votes,” ecstatic Jugal added.

Earlier, Jugal paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt Prem Nath Dogra at party headquarters.

State Secretary Sanjay Baru, District Presidents Ayodhya Gupta, Omi Khajuria, Baldev Billawaria, Jangbir Singh, BJYM State President Vikas Choudhary, Kissan Morcha State President Rajinder Singh Chib, former MLA Gharu Ram, Satish Sharma, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Prem Gupta, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Jeet Angral, Ankush Mahajan, Jugal Dogra, Virender Kuchroo and Brijesh Gupta were also present on the occasion. District General Secretary Vinay Gupta conducted the proceedings of the event.